Kylie Jenner Deletes Pro-Israel Post amid Heat from Followers

Kylie Jenner is feeling the heat for sharing and deleting an Instagram post Wednesday supporting Israel after Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked the nation Saturday.

The 26-year-old shared the image from the account called Stand With Us, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram post supporting Israel after backlash https://t.co/5FxgseJyC8 pic.twitter.com/8g8kwZjs6j — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2023

The image features the words, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!”

“SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years,” the photo’s caption reads next to an image of the Israeli flag:

According to the Post, it was not long before Jenner deleted the post as her followers on the platform shared their displeasure.

Those commenting on one of Jenner’s posts Wednesday voiced frustration at her decision to highlight the pro-Israel content, with one person writing, “You’re gonna lose a lot of followers after that story post. Clueless.”

“U support israhelll?? Eweeee but urmm are we suprised??” another user replied, while someone else called her a “zionist.”

Hamas launched an “unprecedented terror attack on Israel” by firing thousands of rockets into Israel and infiltrating its territory by land, air, and sea, Breitbart News reported Saturday:

Responding to the surprise attack Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the nation is “at war” and the terrorists “will pay a price it has never known before.” Thus far, the attacks in Israel have reportedly left over 700 people dead and over 2,200 wounded. Hamas claims it has captured Israel Defense Force soldiers and civilians during its assault on Israeli border towns outside Gaza. Israel’s military response — “Operation Sword of Iron”— has led to the deaths of 198 Palestinians and 1,864 people injured. The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

Jewish institutions around the world are stepping up security amid the terrorist group’s latest attack on Israel, the outlet reported Sunday, noting at least 250 civilians have died and 1,500 people have been wounded.

Meanwhile, social media users commenting on the Post article about Jenner deleting her post had a lot to say about the young woman’s decision.

“Coward!” one user said, while someone else replied, “Hollywood / DNC talking points weren’t released on time causing her to think on her own and send the message.”