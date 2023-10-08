Security Stepped up at Jewish Sites Worldwide amid Terror Attack on Israel 

Global Jewish institutions are increasing security amid Hamas’s latest violent terror attack on Israel that left at least 250 civilians dead and 1,500 wounded.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack on Israel this weekend, leaving at least 250 Israelis dead and 1,500 wounded. Security is being stepped up across the globe in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

In the United States, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced New York State and New York City police have stepped up their protection of Jewish communities and synagogues.

“There are no known threats to New York Jews, she says, adding that local authorities are in touch with the FBI and other federal partners after the terror onslaught in Gaza,” the Times of Israel reported. “Jewish security organizers have also said there are no known threats to US Jews, but are urging vigilance.”

Police have also increased security and patrols new Jewish institutions in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the turmoil in the Middle East and lives lost. In those areas where we serve both our Jewish and Muslim communities, we will be conducting extra patrol to ensure the safety of all,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold called on President Joe Biden and Congress to “act swiftly in support of Israel.”

“We call on President Biden and Congress to act swiftly in support of Israel. Additionally, we hope all peace-loving nations of the world and the United Nations, will condemn this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the people of Israel as we stand together and support Israel defending itself and condemn this heinous act,” Gold said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they are “monitoring, remaining vigilant, and conducting extra patrol checks in our areas.”

Police protection of Jewish institutions also tightened in Germany and France on Saturday. The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

Some supporters of the Palestinian cause were seen celebrating the attacks in the streets of Berlin, Germany, leading to increased security.

“In Berlin, police protection has been immediately stepped up,” Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. “The federal government and the regions are closely coordinating their actions.”

Faeser also said German authorities are closely watching “potential supporters of Hamas in the Islamist sphere.”

Security is similarly being stepped up at synagogues in France.

“At a time when terrorist attacks from Gaza are hitting Israel, I ask you to immediately step up vigilance, security and protection of Jewish community sites in France,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. He called for a “visible and systematic static presence,” and the use of soldiers to protect Jewish areas.

