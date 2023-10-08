Former porn star Mia Khalifa and other influencers celebrated terrorist attacks on Israel all of Saturday, hailing the violence as a triumphant day of freedom fighting.

In a series of Twitter/X posts on Saturday, Mia Khalifa — who has called Israel an apartheid state for years — emphatically expressed support for the terrorist attacks in Israel, despite the perpetatros’ targeting of civilians, to the point of calling one image of the aggressors a “Renaissance painting.”

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time,” she said.

“I can’t believe the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts – the biopics of these moments better reflect that,” she said in another post.

Mia Khalifa boasts 5 million followers on Twitter. On her Instagram, which boasts 27.5 million followers, Khalifa’s stories were littered with similar posts.

Khalifa later reposted a statement from influencer Kelbin, who boasts 130,000 followers, that the attacks are a simple matter of the oppressed fighting the oppressor.

“Sid some people just think Palestine had to like file paperwork or something to be freed. This is what oppressed fighting the oppressor looks like,” posted Kelbin.

Khalifa also shared a post from Sana Saeed, who boasts 110,000 followers, who said, “Walked through Istanbul markets today with a Palestinian friend. Whenever we were asked (by Syrians, Turks) where we were from & she said ‘Falasteen’, it was met with applause, fists in the air and prayers for liberation. A surreal day.”

Another post she shared from Yusuf said, “What’s happening in Palestine right now is absolutely unprecedented. I pray with all my heart that they succeed. For the sake of the Palestinians back home, those in the diaspora, and all other colonized peoples.”

Another post from The Taurus Final Boss, who boasts 300,000 followers, that Khalifa shared said, “Me and all my bitches support Palestine. Me and the girls wil never support genocide. Me and the girls will be there for the fall of Israel.”

Khalifa had a short-lived career in the adult film industry but rocketed to instant stardom, and she has expressed regret for doing a handful of X-rated video shoots. In 2020, she joined the porn-oriented app OnlyFans to share “safe for work, but spicy” media with paying subscribers. In August 2023, a clip of twice-divorced Khalifa went viral with “marriage advice” encouraging women to leave their husbands merely if they are unsatisfied.

“Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing, it is paperwork,” she said after boasting about her two divorces and ending a subsequent engagement. “It’s a commitment you make to someone, but if you feel like you’re not getting anything from that commitment and you’re trying, you gotta go.”

