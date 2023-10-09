Natalie Portman Blasts the ‘Barbaric’ Hamas Terror Attack on Israel

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman slammed the “barbaric acts” being carried out by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in Israel, saying, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel.”

“My heart is shattered for the people of Israel,” Portman wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes.”

“I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected,” the Black Swan star added.

Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, was reacting to the Iranian-backed Hamas terror group’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend, which has so far left 800 dead and 2,500 wounded. The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

As Breitbart News reported, legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich referred to the Palestinian terror attack against Israel as the “worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

Meanwhile, entities known to maintain friendly ties to Hamas have enjoyed years of financial benefits from eased sanctions under President Joe Biden — benefits meriting closer scrutiny in light of the unprecedented wave of terrorism striking Israel this past weekend.

On Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared “victory” after Hamas carried out its massive terrorist attack. Since taking office, the Biden administration has been trying to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran, giving $6 billion to the country, which has a Palestinian terror proxy.

