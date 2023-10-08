Iran Declares ‘Victory’ After Palestinian Proxy Slaughters Hundreds of Israelis

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared “victory” after a day in which its Palestinian terror proxy, Hamas, carried out a massive terrorist attack that killed hundreds of innocent civilians in Israel, and injured thousands more.

Iran funds and arms Hamas, which has ruled Gaza ever since a coup in 2007. It also funds and arms other groups, notably Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which attacked Israel earlier this year, unsuccessfully.

The Times of Israel reports:

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi speaks with leaders of Palestinian terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, official media say, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. “Raisi discussed the developments in Palestine in separate phone calls with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the [Hamas] political bureau,” state news agency IRNA reported, without giving further details. … “I am congratulating this great and strategic victory, which is a serious warning to all compromisers in the region,” he adds in a letter to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, referring presumably to Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel.

The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

The Biden administration has been trying, since taking office, to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran. It recently gave Iran $6 billion and freed several Iranian prisoners in a deal to release Americans taken prisoner in Iran.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.