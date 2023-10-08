Palestinian Terror Attack: ‘Worst Massacre of Jews Since the Holocaust’

The Palestinian terror attack against Israel this weekend has been the “worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust,” as noted by legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich.

This is by far the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. All those who believe they would have opposed the Nazis at the time, and not favored appeasement, must prove it now. — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) October 8, 2023

The Iranian-backed Hamas terror group launched a surprise attack on Saturday and killed over 600 Israelis, wounded thousands, and kidnapped roughly 100.

The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

More Jews have died in individual wars; over 2,500 Israeli soldiers were killed in the Yom Kippur War of 1973, for example. But those were not massacres of Israeli civilians.

Roughly six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. In the early phase of World War II, many Jews in Nazi-occupied lands were rounded up, loaded unto trucks, and shot. Elsewhere, Jews were imprisoned in ghettos, then rounded up in cattle cars, and murdered by the Nazis in death camps or worked to death in forced labor camps.

Many of the scenes from Saturday’s terror attacks — including Jews being forced onto trucks, and innocent people, including children, being shot or held at gunpoint — evoked memories of the Holocaust for Jews around the world.

