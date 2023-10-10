U2’s Bono Rewrites ‘Pride (In the Name of Love)’ to Israeli Victims of Palestinian Terror Attack

U2 frontman Bono gave a heartfelt tribute Sunday to the Israeli victims of the brutal Palestinian terror campaign that began over the weekend with a version of his hit song “Pride (In the Name of Love)” rewritten to express support for the victims of Hamas terrorist violence.

The Dublin-born singer rewrote the lyrics to memorialize the many festival goers who lost their lives at the Supernova Music Festival in the Negev desert in Israel that became a target of murderous terrorists, according to Billboard.

“In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence…” the band wrote on Instagram as a caption to a video of their performance of the song that they added to the setlist that very night.

“But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival,” the post added, recounting what bono said on stage on Sunday.

The song was originally written as a tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr., but to memorialize the victims of the Supernova concert, Bono refashioned the lyrics starting out with, “Early morning, Oct. 7, as the sun is rising in the desert sky, Stars of David, they took your life.”

He continued, singing, “But they could not take your pride. Could not take your pride, Could not take your pride,” ahead of the band rolling into the famed chorus of the song.

According to the BBC on Monday, rescue workers in Israel have recovered 260 bodies of festival attendees at the Supernova Music Festival site.

The venue for the music festival is only three miles from the Gaza border near Kibbutz Re’im.

The terrorists appeared to specifically target the gathering knowing thousands of unarmed civilians would be there to enjoy to music.

