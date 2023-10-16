Hollywood Heavyweights Blast Their Own BLM-Backing Union’s Silence on Israel: Terrorists Murdered, Raped, and Kidnapped Jews, the Guild Stayed Silent’

A group of prominent Hollywood writers — including Jerry Seinfeld, Jenji Kohan, Eli Roth, and Sacha Baron Cohen — is blasting their own union for choosing to remain silent on Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel last week, noting that other Hollywood unions have condemned the murderous rampage that has so far claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis.

In an open letter published Sunday on Medium, the writers call out the Writers Guild of America for failing to remark on the murder, kidnapping, and rape of Jews.

“When it comes to taking a stand, the Writers Guild of America has always led by example,” the letter states, noting that the WGA didn’t hesitate to publicly support Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

“But when terrorists invaded Israel to murder, rape, and kidnap Jews… the Guild stayed silent. It remains the only major Hollywood union to do so.”

The letter states: “The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people is complex and full of nuance, but the crimes committed on October 7th were simple and cruel. If we cannot stand up to call it what it is — a monstrous act of barbarity — then we have lost the plot.”

Other writers who signed the letter include Josh Gad, David Goyer, Scott Frank, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sarah Treem, and Randi Mayem Singer.

The WGA publicly backed BLM in 2020, with its east coast branch stating that it “stands in solidarity with the protesters and activists fighting to end police violence and the systemic oppression of black people.”

BLM leaders recently voiced its support for Hamas, with BLM Chicago releasing an image of a Hamas terrorist paraglider — an apparent reference to the terrorist group’s use of paraglider attackers at an Israeli music festival last week.

The group later deleted the post following widespread condemnation.

Black Lives Matter Grassroots, which represents 26 local BLM chapters across the country, issued a lengthy statement last week expressing its “solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

