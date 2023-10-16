Model Gigi Hadid Condemned by Israeli Government: Are You Fine with ‘Turning a Blind Eye to Jewish Babies Being Butchered?’

Model Gigi Hadid has been condemned by Israel over a meme she shared attacking the country’s response to the recent Hamas terror attack that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

The supermodel, who has admitted that she owes her career and success to nepotism, took to her Instagram Stories to respond to attack Israel’s government in the wake of the mass murder of Jews by the Iranian-backed Palestinian terror group Hamas.

In her post, Hadid shared a statement, which read, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

The State of Israel’s official Instagram account responded to Hadid’s post on Sunday, asking, “Have you been sleeping this past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes?”

“Your silence has been very clear about where you stand,” they added. “We see you.”

In their post, the State of Israel also shared a mirror image of Hadid’s meme, but with a different message:

There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.

In a follow-up post, Israel’s government shared an image of children’s toys and clothing alongside a bloodied floor, writing, “If you don’t condemn this your words mean NOTHING.”

This is not the first time Hadid has faced backlash for her anti-Israel remarks.

Last year, the model was slammed for comparing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which Israeli actress Noa Tishby described as “co-opting a global tragedy in order to spread lies about Israel.”

