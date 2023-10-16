Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race

The rapper Waka Flocka Flame has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024, posting his endorsement to X on Monday.

Waka Flocka Flame let his more than 1 million X followers know in no uncertain terms that he has boarded the Trump train.

The endorsement from Waka Flocka Flame comes as the Biden administration continues to alienate large numbers of black voters — especially in poor, urban areas — by allowing illegal aliens to flood the country and come to their neighborhoods, where they receive taxpayer-funded benefits that are denied to U.S. citizens.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll found that most Chicagoans want an end to the sanctuary city policies that force taxpayers to shoulder the burden of housing, feeding, and providing medical care to illegal aliens who come to the city.

The city’s liberal white voters favored keeping the sanctuary city policies in place, with 49 percent agreeing that the policies are worth keeping. By comparison, just 31 percent of black voters and 38 percent of Hispanic voters want to keep them in place.

Recent mainstream news media reports have expressed fear that black voters will not show up for President Biden in 2024, the latest sign of growing minority disillusionment with the current administration and its numerous failures, including runaway inflation that is crushing households.

