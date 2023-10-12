Poll: Most Chicagoans Now Want End to ‘Sanctuary City’ Policy

As the crisis of illegal aliens continues to grow in the Windy City, a recent poll finds that most citizens now want an end to the sanctuary city policies that got them in this mess.

The M3 Strategies poll found that only 39 percent of likely voters want the sanctuary city policies to remain.

“A majority of Chicagoans prefer to end sanctuary city versus keep it,” said pollster Matt Podgorski, according to Chicago’s ABC 7.

The poll also found that 46 percent want to end the policies.

The breakdown between whites and blacks is particularly notable.

“White voters actually prefer to keep it as a sanctuary city by a 10-point majority, whereas minority voters overwhelmingly wanted to end sanctuary city as it is today,” Podgorski explained.

To date, most of Chicago’s self-professed “progressive” Mayor Brandon Johnson’s migrant shelters have been opened in black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

The city’s liberal white voters favored keeping the sanctuary city policies in place, with 49 percent agreeing that the policies are worth keeping. But that compares to a mere 31 percent of black voters and 38 percent of Hispanic voters who want to keep them in place.

A majority also felt that the city’s efforts to provide free housing for illegals is hurting Chicago residents. Accordingly, 67 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of women, 79 percent of blacks, and 71 percent of Hispanic voters said the rush to give housing to border crossers comes at the expense of Chicagoans.

Further, 49 percent now say that the city should not be providing housing to illegals, while 46 percent said the city should serve that purpose.

Fifty percent of the respondents also feared that safety has taken a back seat to sanctuary city policies.

Podgorski’s survey also asked voters if they support the proposal of Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st Ward) and Anthony Beale (9th) to add a referendum to the city’s 2024 primary ballot asking voters if the city should keep its sanctuary city designation.

To this question, 46 percent said that the city should end the policy, 39 percent said it should stay, and 14 percent were not sure.

“It was 600+ likely voters. The method was SMS to web, all text message and web-based surveys, and we polled only folks who voted in the most recent municipal election,” Podgorski explained.

