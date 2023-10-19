Amy Schumer Slams New York Times, CNN for Parroting Hamas Propaganda: ‘Published a Propaganda Lie, Blaming Israel Without Fact Checking’

Comedian Amy Schumer has emerged as the latest celebrity to slam establishment news outlets for parroting Hamas propaganda concerning the recent missile attack on a Gaza hospital — even going as far as to call for top editors to resign for spreading what she called “terrorist lies.”

Amy Schumer called out the news organizations by name — the New York Times, CNN, BBC News, and others — for prematurely blaming Israel for the attack.

“Many Western outlets published a propaganda LIE, blaming Israel without fact checking. FACTS only reached the headlines an hour later. Fire the @bbcnews @nyt @skynews @cnn editors who put terrorist lies on their homepages,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

As Breitbart News reported, the New York Times stealth-edited its story about the hospital attack throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Gray Lady first called it an “Israeli strike” then simply a “strike” and then a “blast.”

Amy Schumer isn’t the only celebrity to call out media malfeasance.

Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain also slammed the New York Times and Washington Post, saying both newspapers were guilty of rushing to conclusion in their zeal to smear Israel.

