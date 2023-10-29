Prince William Flying to Singapore to Join Cate Blanchet, Hannah Waddingham for Celebrity Studded Earthshot Prize

Prince William will fly to Singapore next month to join Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and actresses Lana Condor, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Hannah Waddingham amongst a host of other celebrities jetting into the city-state for the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards.

All are eschewing the opportunity of using a digital link to Singapore in favor of attending in person.

William, the eldest son of King Charles and the heir to the throne, created the prize three years ago to encourage inventors and entrepreneurs to develop technologies to “combat global warming and mitigate its impact on the environment.”

American band OneRepublic and British indie-pop band Bastille are the headline performers for the November 7, the Straits Times of Singapore reports, all ready to honor the prize William himself instituted.

Emmy winner Waddingham, a star in the acclaimed comedy series Ted Lasso, will host the ceremony.

The Earthshot Prize was established in 2020. At the event, which is being held in Singapore for the first time, five winners will receive a total of $1.22 million to boost their environmental solutions and speed up their impact on communities and the planet.

The winners will be announced by Blanchett, who is also an Earthshot Prize council member; Condor, star in the popular romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before; Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin; and South African actress and humanitarian Mbatha.

Waddingham said she is “thrilled” to be involved.

The actress has issued a statement outlining her delight at being in Singapore, saying, “The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation and human ingenuity.

“It is an enormous honor to be joining forces with the Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the finalists’ inspiring stories and solutions with the world.”

It is the third ceremony mounted by the Prince of Wales’ environmental prize and will be broadcast on PBS in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 12. The BBC will carry the event for UK viewers.

Last month, William flew to the U.N. General Assembly and met Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss “efforts required to accelerate the fight against climate change and protect the environment.”