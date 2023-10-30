Amy Schumer Says She’s Lost Many Friends over Her Support of Israel: ‘I’m a Proud Jewish Woman and Have Every Right to Be’

Comedian Amy Schumer revealed she has lost many friends over her public support of Israel in the wake of Hamas’ unprecedented slaughter. But the Trainwreck star said she nevertheless feels “powerful and free” knowing she has stood for the truth.

“I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Amy Schumer called the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas a “never ending nightmare,” while drawing attention to the Israeli hostage still being held by the terrorist organization.

“I’m sad to have lost so many friends these last few weeks but feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always.”

Schumer has received vicious attacks from her fellow leftists over her adamant support of Israel and its right to respond militarily to Hamas’ murderous aggression.

As Breitbart News reported, a senior advisor to Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez (D), recently resigned after cracking Holocaust-themed jokes about Schumer. One of the jokes claimed the Nazis named a concentration camp after her — “Cowschwitz.”

Schumer — who is a cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — also alienated many leftists when she called out the establishment news media for parroting Hamas propaganda, demanding the resignation of senior editors at the New York Times and CNN.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com