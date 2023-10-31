Michael Rapaport Rips Left’s Push for ‘Ceasefire’: ‘Hamas Doesn’t Give a F**k About Anything Except for the Destruction of Israel’

Actor Michael Rapaport has scorned the left’s growing push for a “ceasefire” in Israel, arguing it would be pointless given the barbarity of Hamas’ tactics, which have included the beheading, dismemberment, and rape of Jews.

“Hamas doesn’t give a fuck about anything except for the destruction of Israel and the destruction and death of all Jews,” the actor said in an angry video posted to X on Tuesday.

Michael Rapaport suggested that those advocating for a ceasefire should seek out images of Jews slaughtered by the Palestinian terrorist organization in the past month.

“Ceasefire… and what? There’s no ceasefire. There’s no negotiating. There’s no discussions,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, Israeli authorities have been forced to use archaeologists to identify the remains of children killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 at Kibbutz Be’eri because so many were burned to death that their bodies are unrecognizable, leaving only bone fragments.

Meanwhile, there are growing calls from the left for a ceasefire, especially from Muslim and Arab Americans, who are threatening to withhold political support for President Joe Biden in 2024 unless he accedes to their demand.

On Tuesday, protestors disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony at a Senate hearing, demanding a “ceasefire now!”

“No to the siege of Gaza,” one protestor shouted.

“Ceasefire now,” others chanted.

