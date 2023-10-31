WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT *** Report: Israel Forced to Use Archaeologists to Identify Children’s Burned Remains

Israel has been forced to use archaeologists to identify the remains of children killed by Palestinian Hamas terrorists on October 7 at Kibbutz Be’eri because so many were burned to death that their bodies are unrecognizable, leaving only bone fragments.

As Breitbart News reported from Kibbutz Be’eri, Hamas terrorists attacked children as well as adults, and murdered whole families in the attack, setting fire to homes in which they took refuge, causing many children to be burned alive.

A report from the South First Responders group on Telegram states:

Where are the murdered children of Kibbutz Be’eri? Most were burned to death, including after enduring severe abuse and dismembering, rendering their remains unrecognizable and bodies unidentifiable. More than three weeks after the 7/10 massacres, many Be’eri families have still not received the remains of their slaughtered children. As a result, the Israeli Antiquities Authority has been forced to send its experts [to] assist with the identification process. Their experts sift through the rubble to extract their remaining bone fragments and teeth to identify their bodies.

Archaeologists are trained to sift through layers of debris to recover small artifacts or human remains, and to analyze them.

The South First Responders published several images of the type of human remains being recovered at the Kibbutz Be’eri site.

As Breitbart News recently reported, Israeli forensic experts have struggled to identify remains for weeks in some cases, since some bodies are so badly burned or mutilated. Those working to identify the bodies have to set aside their personal emotions to deal with the immensely difficult task of confronting injuries that many said were the worst they had seen in their careers.

