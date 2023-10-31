Police: MTV Star Sam Logan Robbed by Thief Who Tracked Him on Social Media

The Miami Beach Police Department says that MTV star Sam Logan was robbed by a man who used the star’s social media posts to track him back to his home.

Logan, who is a member of the cast of the series Siesta Key, was reportedly confronted and robbed by an armed man on Thursday inside his recently purchased $13 million Miami Beach home in an all-cash deal, according to the New York Post.

Police identified Diego Sebastiani Estrada as the suspect who was waiting inside the mansion for Logan when the TV personality got home.

Estrada, 24, reportedly held one of Logan’s acquaintances at gunpoint and forced the guest to hand over a $40,000 Rolex watch.

Police added that the suspect stole a gold chain from another of Logan’s guests, then drove off in a third guest’s Range Rover.

Miami Beach police said they used the Range Rover’s GPS system to track and then arrest Estrada at a nearby hotel the next day, the paper added.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Christopher Bess issued a warning to social media users, saying, “Be careful what you post on social media, who you follow, and who follows you.”

“The subject knew exactly who he was looking for and what he was looking for as well,” Bess added.

The suspect was charged with a list of felonies, including home invasion with a firearm and grand theft auto.

Logan, who is a billionaire heir to his parent’s fortune made in the construction business, is a member of the cast of the MTV show that follows the lives of ultra-rich Gulf Coast socialites.

This is the second home invasion Logan has experienced after last year’s break-in at a castmate’s home during which two armed men stole Logan’s $80k Audemars Piguet watch. Logan offered a $10,000 reward for information for the crooks who got away with the loot.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston