Report: Matthew Perry Found Underwater in His Hot Tub by Assistant

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler on Friends, was reportedly found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant at the time of his death.

“By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the Friends star’s Pacific Palisades home on Saturday and lifted him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead,” noted the Daily Mail.

Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said that by the time first responders were on the scene, they “found an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub.”

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” said Scott. “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

“The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly,” he added.

An official cause of death has not been determined for Perry, though he is believed to have drowned. An initial autopsy report has been “deferred” and toxicology reports will soon follow.

A chilling 15-second dispatch call has since emerged displaying the harrowing moment where Perry’s assistant called 911 to report an apparent cardiac arrest.

“The recording of the moment emergency services rushed to the scene was shared which describes a drowning – known as an Emergency Medical Situation 9,” noted the Mail. “A first responder can be heard saying: ‘Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.'”

First responders reported no sign of illegal drugs on Perry’s property at the time of his death. The actor has been outspoken for years about his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

In a collective statement, the cast of Friends said they were “utterly devastated” by Perry’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.