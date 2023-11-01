Selena Gomez Slammed Over Israel War Statement Omitting Hamas: ‘Only Selena Gomez Would Find a Way to Make Genocide About Herself’

Fans slammed singer and actress Selena Gomez over her statement in response to the Israel-Hamas war, as they considered it too vague and believed she could have put her influence to better use, given that she is one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” Gomez began in an Instagram Story. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific.”

Selena Gomez in a statement: “We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick.” pic.twitter.com/L0dIxaGM7z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

“We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good,” the Spring Breakers star continued.

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag,” she added. “I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Fans immediately slammed Gomez, saying that as one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram, she could and should have put her influence to better use.

“Shame on you Selena Gomez. You have 430 million followers yet people with less followers be doing so much more,” one social media wrote. “Our voices are being heard. You are just ignorant.”

“Selena Gomez is being so stupid right now,” another commented. “She is downplaying her massive following and being hypocritical. If a post can’t help change the world why call yourself a philanthropist?? why post about mental health, BLM, women’s rights, American elections etc.”

“Only Selena Gomez would find a way to make a genocide about herself,” another said.

Others pointed out that Gomez’s statement in response to the Russia-Ukraine war was noticeably different than her reaction to the terrorist attack in Israel, as she allegedly failed to show Israelis the same compassion.

“The difference:” one wrote, sharing screenshots of both of Gomez’s statements side-by-side.

Another social media user claimed that Gomez “choosing no side is siding with the oppressor.”

On October 7, Israel suffered attacks by the Iranian-backed Palestinian terror group Hamas, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead, and also involved rape, kidnappings, and civilians being set on fire.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.