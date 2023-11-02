Video: ‘Ferris Bueller’ Star Alan Ruck Crashes EV into Los Angeles Pizzeria

Actor Alan Ruck, who famously played Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and later Connor Roy on HBO’s Succession, reportedly crashed his EV truck into a Los Angeles pizza parlor on Wednesday.

“Ruck, 67, was reportedly behind the wheel of his sporty Rivian truck around 9 p.m. when he collided with the restaurant, located at the intersection of LaBrea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood,” according to the New York Post.

TMZ later obtained surveillance video that appeared to show Ruck’s truck rear-ending a car stopped at a traffic signal before “pushing it into the intersection and sending his truck into Raffallo’s Pizza.” Video also showed Ruck outside of the truck and talking on his cellphone after the incident.

A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man received injuries that required an ambulance but the two were reportedly conscious and breathing.

Police have not indicated if Ruck had been under the influence during the incident. In fact, Tim Ratcliff, who owns several restaurants in the area, told KTLA that Ruck seemed concerned about everyone else’s well-being.

“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone (else) okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?’” Ratcliff said.

Ratcliff said that Ruck seemed to not know how the crash happened.

“The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded,” Ratcliff said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.