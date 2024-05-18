Celebrities, Politicians React to ‘Monster’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of 2016 Cassie Ventura Assault Footage

The recently released 2016 video footage showing Sean “Diddy” Combs brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has provoked shock and outrage — from Combs’ fellow celebrities as well as the general public and even some politicians.

“Monster,” model Emily Ratajkowsk responded on Friday.

“The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine,” wrote singer Aubrey O’Day, who once collaborated with Combs.

“Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all,” fellow rapper 50 Cent sarcastically wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, newly emerged security video footage shows Sean “Diddy” Combs brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an incident that reportedly took place in 2016 in Los Angeles.

The video, which was obtained by CNN, appears to show an incident that was part of a civil suit between Diddy and Ventura that was settled in November.

The footage, which CNN said was compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show a half-naked Combs wearing a towel and pursuing Ventura into a hallway at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

Combs can be seen grabbing her by the back of the neck, throwing her on the ground, and kicking her. The assault continued sporadically for the next few minutes, with Combs seen dragging her and throwing an object at her.

On Friday, public condemnation came swiftly for Combs.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) wrote on social media “P. Diddy should be in jail and rejected from polite society.”

