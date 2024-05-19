Van Hollen: Trump Is a ‘Complete Jerk’ at Debates, He Wants to Create a ‘Circus’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that at debates, former President Donald Trump behaves like a “complete jerk” who wants to create “circus-like entertainment.”

Van Hollen said, “Well, we know Donald Trump. You just mentioned, you know, the drug testing. This is the guy who was the – the birther candidate. He is not focused on issues that, you know, are important to the American people. He wants to create this sort of atmosphere of a circus-like entertainment.”

He continued, “But the choice will be very clear. I mean, you’ve got Joe Biden. He’s the guy who grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He fights for the middle class. He believes in the dignity of work and decency. Donald Trump, agent of chaos, somebody who’s running for revenge and somebody who just said to a bunch of oil company executives the other day, give – give me $1 billion for my campaign, and I’ll give you everything you want.”

Van Hollen added, “I do not have concerns. I mean, there were people who said they were concerned about the State of the Union address. He came out swinging. You know, he delivered a very clear message to the American people. Look, it’s not about the age of the candidate. It’s about the ideas of the candidate what they’re going to do for the American people going forward. Donald Trump is all about revenge. He’s all about the past. Joe Biden is about fighting for the American people and putting forward an agenda for the future.

He concluded, “You know, when Donald Trump is being a complete jerk, then I can understand the president of the United States, you know, responding and letting him know that’s what he thinks.”

