HBO’s John Oliver Praises Satanic Group for Offering Abortions Named After Justice Samuel Alito’s Mother

HBO’s corporate jester John Oliver has praised a satanic group for offering abortions under the name of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s mother, calling it the “single best ‘your mom’ joke of all time.”

On Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver devoted much of the runtime to so-called “abortion rights” ahead of Tuesday’s elections that will determine whether abortion is legal in numerous states.

At one point, the comedian singled out The Satanic Temple in New Mexico for providing abortion services as “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.”

Here's our piece from last night about abortion rights, some very important elections happening tomorrow, and the 2020 masterpiece Money Plane…https://t.co/5TwX5dGjff — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) November 6, 2023

“Very well-played,” he said. “Is that gonna fix everything? No, of course it isn’t. But when it comes to responding to such widespread devastation, you could do a lot worse than the single best ‘your mom’ joke of all time.”

Oliver urged his viewers to vote on Tuesday.

“Abortion is a medical decision between a patient and their doctor, full stop,” he declared. “And it is maddening to see some push to make their states safe for ‘little babies’, while also making it far more dangerous for the people they grow up to be.”

Justice Alito penned last year’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. His decision was leaked early under bizarre circumstances that still remain unclear.

As a result, left-wing protestors descended on Alito’s home with the apparent intention of harassing him and his family.

