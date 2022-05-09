Watch Live: Pro-Abortion Leftists Descend on Justice Samuel Alito’s Home

Pro-abortion radicals are planning to protest outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in Northern Virginia on Monday evening.

Leftwing activist group Shut Down DC is organizing the event and is planning to have speakers and hold a candlelight vigil “at the foot of his driveway.”

The protest is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Alito was reportedly moved to an undisclosed location this weekend as a precaution for his safety.

Protests have erupted across the nation this past week following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which Alito authored.

While most demonstrations have consisted of pro-abortion activists this past week, pro-life activists have also been present, including showing their support for Alito outside his home on Friday.