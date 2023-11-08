Fans Unfollowing Hollywood Celebrities in Droves over Their Israel Remarks

Hollywood celebrities choosing to weigh in on Israel as it defends itself from Hamas terrorists attacks are paying a price — in lost followers.

Online posts that are accused of saying too much or too little about events in Israel since the barbaric October 7 attack on the Jewish state are challenged for going public for “incorrect” thinking and are punished accordingly.

Others just want their favorite celebrities to stay out of politics altogether.

An exclusive poll conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek found that, of the 1,500 eligible U.S. voters surveyed on October 29, 36 percent said they had unfollowed a celebrity on social media over their opinions on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Among the younger age groups, Generation Z is the most likely to hit the unfollow button. According to the survey, 33 percent of the 18 to 26 age group said they’d stopped following a celebrity after their comments about the war, while 29 percent of people in the 27 to 42 age group feel the same.

Newsweek reports this is compared to 17 percent of the 43 to 58 age group and five percent of the over 59 age group who agree.

Sixteen percent of the people surveyed said they strongly supported celebrities voicing their opinions on the war, with 10 percent of people strongly opposing it.

There has been no shortage of celebrities offering their views.

Angelina Jolie is just one celebrity who sparked outrage after sharing an Instagram post where she rightfully decried the attack on Israel before denouncing the IDF assault on Gaza that came out of self defense, as Breitbart News reported.

The Newsweek report points out Selena Gomez found herself in hot water after she chose to remain neutral over the conflict, with the singer and actor’s social media posts on the topic not having sat well with some fans.

Claims Scott Friedman, the CEO of Gomez’s beauty line, Rare Beauty, is a Zionist have also led to calls for a boycott of the cosmetics line.

Comedian Amy Schumer revealed she has lost many friends over her public support of Israel in the wake of Hamas’ unprecedented slaughter. But the Trainwreck star said she nevertheless feels “powerful and free” knowing she has stood for the truth in mocking mocking the left’s calls for a “ceasefire” in the war, pointing out Hamas is still holding Jewish hostages, including babies.

As a result of one post, Schumer was called on social media a “Zionist liar,” “a white supremacist,” “the stupidest bitch on the face of the fucking planet,” and a “talentless repulsive unfunny pos.”

🇱 Amy Schumer is a ZIONIST LIAR! pic.twitter.com/Cxju9Sijdo — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 27, 2023

“I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be,” she wrote in an Instagram post as detailed by Breitbart News.

Schumer called the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas a “never ending nightmare,” while drawing attention to the Israeli hostage still being held by the terrorist organization.

“I’m sad to have lost so many friends these last few weeks but feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always.”

Schumer — who is a cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — also alienated many leftists when she called out the establishment news media for parroting Hamas propaganda, demanding the resignation of senior editors at the New York Times and CNN.