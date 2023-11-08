Nolte: Max Adds CNN and Loses 700K Streaming Subscribers

The Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) streaming service Max lost 700,000 subscribers after adding CNN to its service.

During the third quarter of 2023, which ended on September 30, Max’s (formerly HBOMax) worldwide subscription base decreased from 95.8 million to about 95.1 million. CNN was added as a freebie on September 27.

I’m not saying that Max lost 700,000 subscribers because CNN was added to its service.

But.

CNN was supposed to attract subscribers to Max or at least sweeten the deal to retain Max’s current subscribers.

Obviously, it didn’t do that.

Obviously, only an idiot would believe a disgraced outlet like CNNLOL would do anything but repel paying subscribers. Still, no one said the people who run Hollywood had their finger on the pulse of anything resembling reality.

For context, Netflix has 250 million worldwide subscribers.

Like all these other non-Netflix streamers, WBD is losing billions because Max’s product sucks. Disney+ has so far lost $11 billion. You see, the old and dying cable TV racket spoiled Hollywood. For decades, a hundred million households paid $150 a month to their cable TV providers to pay dozens of networks they never watched. This allowed Hollywood to make billions by producing garbage hardly anyone watched. The result is that Hollywood forgot how to make quality TV for the masses, and that’s what streaming requires — quality TV that will attract the masses. That’s the beauty of streaming. It means that, once again, the studios have to get people to pay directly for their programming. That hasn’t happened in decades, and Hollywood has no idea how to do that, which is why it’s still producing woke/gay/left-wing crap and losing billions of dollars.

Putting CNN on WBD is like pouring poison all over your pie and still trying to sell slices of your pie. No sane studio adds CNN to a product it wants to mass market.

No sane studio makes everything gay and then tries to mass-market it.

And the only way streaming will survive is through mass marketing it to normal people.

Cable/satellite TV wasn’t mass-marketed. There were hundreds of channels on cable. People paid for hundreds of channels to watch four of five. People subsidized hundreds of channels to watch four or five. Those days are over.

Streamers can either make entertainment for normal people again or go out of business.

CNN is not a product made for normal people. CNN is a product made for liars, freaks, violent leftists, and racists who hate decency, Christians, America, Jews, truth, fair elections, and Israel.

