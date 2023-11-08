Taylor Swift Promoted Left-Wing Voter Registration Organization While Remaining Silent on Hamas’ Massacre of Israelis

Mega pop star Taylor Swift used her massive social media following to promote a left-wing voter registration organization on election day. But the singer continues to remain silent on Hamas’ massacre of Israelis more than a month after the October 7 slaughter.

Taylor Swift promoted the organization Vote.org in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday.

“Voters gonna vote!” Swift wrote to her 275 million followers. She concluded by adding a link to Vote.org at the bottom of her post.

Vote.org promotes itself as “non-partisan” but the group works to help the left win elections. In recent years, the organization tried to halt the Georgia Election Integrity Law, which added voter ID requirements to state election rules, among a host of other measures.

It also tried to stop Texas from requiring physical signatures on voter registration applications.

Vote.org has received funding from a number of activist organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center — the radical left-wing group that smears its political adversaries as “hate” groups.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has yet to publicly comment on Israel.

On Sunday, the State of Israel’s official Twitter account asked Swift to help find a 19-year-old kidnapped woman, tagging the singer in the post.

Swift doesn’t appear to have publicly acknowledged the request.

Putting this message out into the universe with the hope that it reaches @taylorswift13. Roni (19) Eshel who is a huge Swiftie has been missing since the October 7th Massacre. It would mean the world to Roni's family if Taylor would use her platform to call for Roni's return. pic.twitter.com/GohjuwSZPk — Israel ישראל 🇱 (@Israel) November 5, 2023

