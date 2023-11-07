Taylor Swift Calls on Fans to Hit the Polls Ahead of Major Elections in Several States

Pop star Taylor Swift, the jet-setting climate change activist who endorses Democrats, attacks Republicans, and performs for Communist human rights abusing-China’s Singles Day, took to social media on Tuesday to encourage her fans in certain states to vote on Election Day, proclaiming, “Voters gonna vote!”

“Voters gonna vote!” Swift wrote Tuesday in an Instagram Story to her 275 million followers, in an apparent play on words from her hit song “Shake It Off.”

“It’s Election Day! If you are registered to vote in Colorado, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, or Virginia, it’s time to use your voice,” the singer added.

Swift concluded by sharing a link to Vote.org, where voters can learn more about what is on their ballot, writing, “Find out what’s on your ballot before you arrive to the polls.”

As Breitbart News reported, Swift encouraged her fans to register to vote in September, on National Voter Registration Day, ahead of America’s looming presidential election in 2024.

This is not the first time the pop star has gotten herself involved in politics. Swift has previously offered her unsolicited views on everything from sexuality and abortion to accusing former President Donald Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy.”

As Breitbart News reported, Swift marked the start of Pride Month in June by blasting what she called “harmful pieces of legislation” — a reference to the growing number of state laws protecting children from irreversible body modification, sexually explicit drag shows, and other forms of radical LGBTQQIAAP2S+ indoctrination.

Swift is not the only celebrity to come out against anti-grooming legislation, as several members of the entertainment industry have had public meltdowns over the concept of parents’ rights.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.