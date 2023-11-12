Brazilian Reality TV Star Luana Andrade Dies ‘Suddenly’ at 29

Brazilian reality TV star and social media influencer Luana Andrade has died “suddenly” at age 29, her boyfriend shared on Instagram.

A massive pulmonary embolism a day after being admitted to hospital to “undergo an aesthetic procedure” has been blamed for her untimely death.

The model, who starred in reality TV show Power Couple with boyfriend Joao Hadad in their native Brazil, reportedly went into cardiac arrest while undergoing the medical procedure earlier this week.

She was having body fat removed from her knee.

The Daily Star reports Sao Luiz Hospital, where Luana was being treated by a private doctor, issued a statement which read: “The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment.”

“I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare. A part of me left,” her boyfriend of two years, Joao Hadad, wrote on Instagram.

“We built a beautiful story and lived our dreams intensely,” he added. “In addition to being a girlfriend, you are and will always be a partner beyond life, my love. … You are my light, princess. I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will always love you, from now until eternity!”

Andrade was best known for starring in Season 6 of the Brazilian reality TV show Power Couple alongside Hadad, whom she began dating in 2021.

Earlier this year, she announced she had become a new stage assistant for the Brazilian show Domingo Legal.

Andrade — who had over 563,000 followers on Instagram — also founded her own clothing brand named Lukand.