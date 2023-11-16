Biden Joins Gwen Stefani on Stage at APEC, Says Gavin Newsom ‘Could Have the Job I’m Looking for’

President Joe Biden joined pop singer Gwen Stefani on stage, where he said California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) “could have the job I’m looking for.” The “No Doubt” singer was seen giving Biden a hug before the president addressed an audience at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“Good evening, everyone, I think there’s folks back up there, on that barrier. There are. Holy mackerel. Don’t jump,” President Biden said at the beginning of his remarks, after taking the stage with Stefani at the summit’s kick-off party.

“When the United States offered to host this summit, we knew we needed a location dynamic and diverse as APEC itself. And APEC in San Francisco, here we are,” Biden continued.

Watch Below:

The president then went on to praise Governor Newsom, adding, “he could have the job I’m looking for.”

“I want to talk about Governor Newsom. I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man,” Biden said. “Matter of fact he can be anything he wants. He could have the job I’m looking for.”

The U.S. president also talked about the Chinese Communist Regime’s president, President Xi Jinping, whom he said was “extremely proud” to see a photo Biden showed him of the Communist leader in San Francisco.

“I was with Xi Jinping today, and I showed him a photograph that he’s extremely proud of. When he was a young man, I think he was 32, maybe 28, 30 years old, in that range, and he was actually standing on the Golden Gate Bridge. He had come to visit,” Biden explained.

“And I looked at the picture, I said, ‘I want to show you a picture.’ He said, ‘I like that picture.’ Well, he was translated, he said, ‘I like that picture,'” the president added. “So, he’s been coming here, and one of the things I pointed out to him is that you have one of the largest Chinese populations in America here. And he feels like he’s going home, here.”

Biden, who turns 81 on Monday, will be 86 years old by the end of his second term if he is reelected in 2024.

