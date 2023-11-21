Report: Brad Pitt’s Son Called Him a ‘World-Class A**hole’, ‘Despicable Person’ in Social Media Post

Brad Pitt’s adopted son, Pax, reportedly called his father a “world-class asshole” in a past social media post that has recently been uncovered.

According to the Daily Mail, Pax issued the incendiary statement in a Father’s Day post on his private Instagram Story back in 2020 where he depicted Pitt as a father who makes his four youngest children “tremble in fear.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” Pax reportedly wrote as he shared a photo of his dad winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday,” he added.

Pax also alleged Pitt has “time and time and again” proven himself to “be a terrible and despicable person.”

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he wrote. “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you’re incapable of doing so.”

Pax concluded by wishing Pitt a “Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being.”

Pax, now 19, would have been 16 at the time of the post. He maintains a private Instagram account for family and friends only. A source confirmed to the Mail the authenticity of the post.

Brad Pitt became Pax’s father one year after his then-partner Angelina Jolie adopted him from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2017. He was three years old and abandoned by his heroin-addicted mother. Pitt and Jolie were not officially married until 2014.

In 2018, after being in a hotly contested divorce for two years, a source close to the family said it took a severe emotional toll on them. The divorce would continue for nearly another three years.

“The last two years of their lives have been very difficult and stressful,” a source close to the couple told E! News in November 2018. “The kids are aware of what’s going on. They’re old enough to get it” and “it hasn’t been good for anyone.”

“Their family as they knew it was torn apart,” the source continued, “and it’s going to take a lot of time and therapy to try and make sense of it all and get back on track. Brad doesn’t know what the long-term effects are.”

The divorce allegedly resulted from an altercation aboard a private plane flight in 2016 that involved Pitt and the children. As Breitbart News reported:

According to the countersuit, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during the 2016 incident. Jolie’s lawyer states the dispute started in the plane’s bathroom after Pitt accused her of being “too deferential” to their kids. “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the countersuit reportedly alleges. “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.” The filing alleges that Pitt subsequently attempted to get physical with one of their kids after the child defended Jolie. “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the countersuit claims. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

Brad Pitt’s nor Angelina Jolie’s representatives have commented on the revelation about Pax’s alleged social media post.

