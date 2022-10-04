Report: Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt ‘Choked’ Their Child, ‘Struck Another in the Face’ During 2016 Flight

Angelina Jolie has alleged in a countersuit against Brad Pitt that the Hollywood star was physically abusive to her and two of their children during a private jet flight six years ago, according to a report from Variety.

Jolie filed a countersuit against Brad Pitt as part of their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, the French estate and winery the former couple acquired more than a decade ago. The filing, which was obtained by Variety, reportedly reveals new details about the alleged altercation that took place between Pitt, Jolie, and their children on a plane from France to California in September 2016.

According to the countersuit, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during the 2016 incident. Jolie’s lawyer states the dispute started in the plane’s bathroom after Pitt accused her of being “too deferential” to their kids.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the countersuit reportedly alleges. “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

The filing alleges that Pitt subsequently attempted to get physical with one of their kids after the child defended Jolie.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the countersuit claims. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

Pitt’s attorneys have yet to comment on the allegations.

The new filing is part of an ongoing legal battle that originated earlier this year when Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie accusing her of violating “contractural rights” after she sold her half of Château Miraval without his knowledge.

