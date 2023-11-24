Drag Queen Katya Claims Gays Would Get Murdered in Massachusetts as Easily as in Gaza

The drag queen celebrity known as “Katya” is trying to defend his support for what he called a “Free Palestine” after numerous social media commenters informed him that homosexuality is illegal and even punishable by death under Hamas rule in Gaza.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus, who has more than 1 million followers on X, responded by bizarrely claiming that gays can get murdered in Massachusetts and Scotland just as easily as in Gaza.

“Katya” — whose real name is Brian Joseph McCook — received a Community Notes correction after making the blatantly false statement.

FREE PALESTINE — Katya (@katya_zamo) November 22, 2023

The Community Notes addendum points out that in being gay is a “protected status” in Scotland, and that no deaths were recorded for homosexual or racial bias in 2021-22.

It remains unclear why Katya singled out Massachusetts, a heavily left-leaning state where gays have enjoyed the right to get married since 2004.

Since Hamas launched its massacre of Israelis on October 7, gays in numerous Western cities have joined in anti-Israel demonstrations, often holding signs reading “Queers for Palestine.”

The signs have been widely mocked as “Chickens for KFC” and “Minks for Fur.”

