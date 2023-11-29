‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough Says He Was Blacklisted for Two Years in Hollywood for His Religious Beliefs

Actor Neal McDonough said he was blacklisted in Hollywood for two years because of his religious values, which included refusing to shoot a love scene with another actress out of respect for his wife.

Neal McDonough, who is Catholic, made the revelation in a video that resurfaced Tuesday in which he described his experience getting fired and cancelled.

“They said you have to do it or we’re going to fire you,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna do it.’ So they fired me.”

He added: “I was blackballed for two years. I couldn’t get a job.”

Neal McDonough is a great actor that’s been BLACKLISTED in Hollywood because of his values. Neal is finally getting his second chance with 'The Shift,' an interpretation of the Story of Job, in theaters December 1 st. #theshift #ad pic.twitter.com/UDiKONbEoL — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 28, 2023

“They thought I was some religious zealot. But to me, it was just that I didn’t think it was the right thing to do. And also, I really love my wife. And as I’ve said, and I’ll say it a million time, these lips are meant for one woman.”

In the video clip, McDonough doesn’t mention the project he was fired from. But he appears to be referencing the ABC series Scoundrels from which he was fired in 2010 after he refused to do love scenes with an actress.

McDonough married former model Ruvé Robertson in 2003, and have five children together.

The actor has spoken multiple times about his firing, and how he rebounded by focusing on faith-based projects. He has had supporting roles in the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone and FX’s American Horror Story: Double Feature.

McDonough’s breakout role was in HBO’s Band of Brothers. He later appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report and Clint Eastwood’s Flags of Our Fathers.

