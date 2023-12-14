Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She’s Never Leaving Will Smith: ‘the Oscars Slap Saved my Marriage’

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed why she will never leave actor Will Smith, despite having separate homes, adding “the Oscars slap saved my marriage.”

“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did,” Pinkett Smith told Daily Mail, adding that she now calls the infamous attack on the Oscars stage the “holy slap,” because “so many positive things came after it.”

“That moment of the shit hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” she added. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Pickett Smith went on to tell the outlet, “I’m not here to discuss Will’s journey,” adding, “The point is, at the time of my entanglement, Will and I were not together but he just wasn’t ready for our split to be revealed.”

“The reason I addressed it was that the ‘entanglee’ had spoken about it,” she said. “And I wanted to confront that. It was my mess, and I took the bullet for it.”

For context, Daily Mail pointed out that singer August Alsina had released a song called “Entanglements,” which includes the lines, “You left your man just to fuck with me, just to pay him back.”

The outlet noted that “the slap certainly seems to have revived things.”

“Oh, Will is all of those things,” Pinkett Smith swooned in her interview with Daily Mail. “He’s got it all.”

“Will and I plan [to write] a book together called ‘Don’t Try This at Home,'” she laughed. “He has been on a journey. I have been on a journey. We want to write something where he puts the male side, I put the woman’s side and then these universal issues are resolved.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pinkett Smith said that she was confronted with suicidal voices in her head, and decided to take ayahuasca, a plant plant-derived psychoactive drink, which she said saved her, despite also giving her a terrifying “trip.”

“And I never felt suicidal again,” she told Daily Mail. “‘Plant therapy’ breaks down the trivial concerns of the ego. It allowed me to experience incredible universal love and made me the mother I wanted to be.”

As Breitbart News reported, Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage last year and attacked Chris rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife. The slap resulted in the Bad Boys star being banned from the Academy Awards or any Academy events for 10 years.

