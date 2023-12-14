Nolte: Jill Biden Releases Widely Ridiculed White House Holiday Video

With her holiday video, the Reverend/Doctor/First Lady Jill Biden has focused on the “ass” in “class” and delivered a nightmare of smug.

Because I’m an overpaid professional, I had to watch the whole thing. Trust me, you don’t have to, and I promise the video does not improve as it goes along. I would sum it up this way: It’s like someone slipped LSD into David Lynch’s Christmas punch, locked him in the Overlook Hotel, and removed his talent.

Warning: This never ends. It never ever ends. The timer on the video says it’s only 144 seconds long. That’s a lie. It never ends. No matter how much you beg, it goes on and on…

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!” writes the Reverend-Doctor Jill Biden.

“Oh, dear God in Heaven, I miss those mean tweets,” writes Normal America.

Everything about that video is gross, including the use of our tax dollars. Oh, I’m sure we’ll be told there’s some White House Holiday Fund for private donors looking to wash their sex-trafficking money, but it’s still gross, especially the performances. The dancers (a term I’m using somewhat irresponsibly) are not celebrating the season. They are celebrating themselves.

Look at the smug all over the faces of those marginally talented dancers. They are so PROUD of themselves. They’re not looking to humbly share the joy of the season or even their art, like an Astaire or Kelly or Bojangles would. It’s all about their self-satisfied superiority.

But that shouldn’t be at all surprising when you consider what Dorrance Dance represents.

“For those who are investigating or have questions about white privilege, systemic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism for the very first time,” the Dorrance Dance website helpfully instructs, “antiracismforbeginners.com answers all the basic questions in a very straightforward way.”

There are also links to critically acclaimed “anti-racism” books and movies, most of which would not be critically acclaimed without a white-guilt thumb on the scale of affirmative action — you know, like the Dorrance Dance troupe itself.

Hey, I’m just saying what y’all are thinking.

Never forget what mail-in ballots took away from us:

Here are some of my favorite responses to Not-A-Medical-Doctor Jill’s anti-Christmas video:

Is everyone at the White House on drugs??? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 13, 2023

The weather outside is frightful the HOUSE is so delightful, since we know place to go let it;🎁an Impeachment Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/xzucgPcJ9P — Coloradosearcher (@Coloradosearch1) December 14, 2023

Yeah we just don't know how cocaine got into the White House… — edictzero (@edictzer0) December 14, 2023

My book has nothing to do with any of this, but you should still buy it for America and Santa…

