Popular New York City comedian Kenny DeForest died tragically Wednesday after being hospitalized last week following a terrible e-bike accident that left him with a brain bleed.

The 37-year-old performer was involved in a horrific crash on an e-bike in Brooklyn on Dec. 8. The accident left him in the hospital ever since and on Dec. 13 he died of his injuries, the Daily Mail reported.

Doctors had attempted to relieve the pressure on DeForest’s brain by removing a section of his skull, but his brain injury was apparently too severe for the procedure to have any effect.

There is still confusion about how the comedian’s e-bike accident occurred. Family members claim he was hit by a passing car.

But family friend Ryan Beck noted that official reports don’t mention any other vehicles.

“We’ve learned more information today from an EMS report. Kenny was on an e-bike and crashed. I spoke with crossing guards at the area today, and am still in search of more information. There is no police report because it was not a hit and run as first understood,” Beck said, adding, “He was a tremendous person and comedian. All of us in the New York comedy scene are truly devastated.”

DeForest was just about to embark on a string of shows back in Missouri, his home state, and had a number of stage shows booked around the state.

The Springfield, Missouri, native earned a number of accolades during his career. In 2015, he was named Comedy Central’s “Funniest People to Watch,” and Brooklyn Magazine named him one of the 50 Funniest People in Brooklyn.

DeForest’s most recent comedy special is titled “You Don’t Know Who I Am?” It can be seen on YouTube.

He was a popular guest on several late-night shows including The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Seth Meyers show paid tribute to DeFores, calling him “a universally beloved comedian who died tragically.”

“As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM,” the show’s note added, “he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy- always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next.”

Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy- always in… — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) December 14, 2023

Other comedians also rushed to social media to celebrate DeForest’s life and mourn his loss:

My sweet, sweet brother Kenny Deforest. Rest eternally pic.twitter.com/uDZmGObQsI — Clark Larew Jones (@clarklarewjones) December 15, 2023

I never saw Kenny Deforest not smiling. He was always funny, perpetually positive and a pleasure to run into at shows. A great hang through and through. I cant believe he’s gone and I’ll miss seeing him. pic.twitter.com/lTkTcBlMHs — Mike Feeney (@IAmMikeFeeney) December 14, 2023

Kenny DeForest was always down to clown. A bright light. You’ll be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/32vfUjMhGH — Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) December 13, 2023

RIP Kenny DeForest pic.twitter.com/pKLPWnze2D — Anders J Lee (@andersleehere) December 13, 2023

