Netflix’s ‘CoComelon Lane’ Features Crossdressing Boy Dancing for His Dads

The popular Netflix children’s cartoon CoComelon Lane features an episode in which a little boy dressed as a girl dances for his dads, as seen in a clip of the scene going viral on social media.

CoComelon Lane is one of Netflix’ most popular children’s shows and is a top series in the U.S., U.K., Philippines, Canada, and South Africa, according to Fox News.

The series is aimed at preschool children.

Speaking of the show’s main child character named JJ, Heather Tilert, Netflix’s preschool content executive, described the character, saying, “He talks directly to camera, so he talks to the kid at home. It really feels like he’s inviting you into a playdate with him and his friends. He’s asking you to come with him on whatever his journey of the day is.”

CoComelon was created by Californian Jay Jeon in 2005. Jeon is a father who wanted to use music to teach his own children. After first uploading his handmade episodes to Youtube, he soon began earning billions of views. Eventually the brand was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020.

This newest series, CoComelon Lane , launched this year on Netflix.

The Netflix series is just the latest in a long line of shows aimed at children pushing the extremist, woke, LGBTQ agenda.

Other examples includes the Disney cartoon reboot series Proud Family which also featured a family headed by a pair of gay fathers, which debuted in 2021.

But there have been many other shows promoting the LGBTQ agenda to children including Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and Blue’s Clues, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network’s >i>Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, PBS’ Arthur, Disney’s DuckTales, and many more.

