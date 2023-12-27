John Cleese Trolls with ‘Five Ways Hitler was Preferable to Trump’

Comic legend John Cleese appeared to troll everyone with an outlandish, over-the-top comparison between former President Donald Trump and genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler as media pundits and even Democratic politicians make similar comparisons.

In an X post on Tuesday, the former Monty Python member listed the many so-called “positive” qualities about Hitler, which included his love of dogs and ability to write his own books. Cleese even went so far to list six, not just five, supposedly wonderful qualities about Hitler, which included the following:

  1. He fought for his country
  2. He never used a teleprompter
  3. He was nice to dogs
  4. He wrote his own books
  5. He never played golf
  6. He wasn’t a big fat slob

When it came to Trump, Cleese could only find two positives: “he doesn’t practice genocide” and “he has nicer hair.”

While Cleese did not clarify exactly who he meant to troll with the post (everyone maybe?), he certainly indicated that he meant it as a troll and scolded several people for taking it literally.

“Trump is a better human being than Hitler. Will you be able to sleep now?” he said to one commenter.

“Some people think it was funny, AND not true,” he said to another.

