Charity Softball Games Brings ‘The Sandlot’ Cast Back Together

Play ball! The former child stars of The Sandlot came back together in Florida to raise money for charity while enjoying some time together playing softball.

TMZ reports fans of the 1993 coming-of-age sports comedy film got to meet and greet their heroes.

The Sandlot stars Marty York, Tom Guiry, Victor DiMattia, Shane Obedzinski and Grant Gelt were all there for the two days of fun in New Smyrna Beach.

They payed homage to The Sandlot characters including Scotty Smalls, Alan ‘Yeah-Yeah’ McClennan, Bertram Grover Weeks, plus Tommy ‘Repeat’ Timmons and his twin brother Timmy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marty York (@marty_york)

Credit for bringing everyone back together goes to original writer, director and narrator David Mickey Evans who organized everything.

The whole thing was to benefit the Table 2 Committee nonprofit in their work to support local youth sports programs.

Known for their frequent dinner gatherings, the actors spent much of 2023 together as they toured for the film’s 30th anniversary.

There were TV appearances, special screenings, and they even took the field at a real MLB stadium.

As TMZ reports, the year-long celebration was capped off with the December 15th-16th event.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This was not the first time homage has been payed to the movie that grossed $34 million worldwide and has since become a cult classic.

The New York Yankees took a break and pretended to be the characters in 2015.

The Milwaukee Brewers also posted a video of its players re-enacting a scene from The Sandlot in 2018.

Milwaukee published the footage to its social media accounts.

“There’s heroes and there’s legends,” the Brewers wrote as a caption on the video. “Heroes get remembered but legends never die.”