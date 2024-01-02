Whoopi Goldberg Attacks ‘This Fool’ Donald Trump over Presidential Ballot Controversy

ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg referred to former President Donald Trump as “this fool” on Tuesday’s episode as she weighed in on the presidential ballot controversy in Colorado and Maine.

Whoopi Goldberg expressed disbelief that Donald Trump has vowed to appeal the controversial decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court, and that his even his GOP rivals believe the decisions were wrong.

“None of this would be happening had he let the people decide who they wanted to be president,” Goldberg said. “He didn’t like that. He didn’t want that.”

Watch below:

MAINE, COLORADO REMOVE TRUMP FROM BALLOT: After the two states disqualified former Pres. Trump from the Republican primary because of his activity surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/QKg7MfR2rr — The View (@TheView) January 2, 2024

“Now suddenly they’re paying attention to the law,” she continued. “Where’s everybody been? Did you just wake up and go, ‘”Oh damn?!'”

“They say it’s going to be up to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if the Constitution does indeed bar him from running even though the Constitution says, ‘Listen, if you do this kind of stuff, you can’t run.’ But apparently we always have to re-check with this fool. Every time he does something, they say, ‘Oh well, they didn’t mean him.'”

Goldberg never mentioned that Trump has never been charged, let alone convicted, of “insurrection.”

As Breitbart News reported, Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) unilaterally decided that Trump was disqualified from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

Trump’s team deemed her a “completely biased Democrat partisan.”

Meanwhile, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 opinion that the former president committed insurrection and is disqualified from the ballot.

Trump’s name will remain on the ballots of both states pending the Supreme Court’s ruling.

