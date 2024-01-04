Elvis Presley to Return Via AI Concert in London

The late “king of rock ‘n’ roll” Elvis Presley is reportedly set to return for another concert via artificial intelligence (AI) in London, where he will appear onstage as a hologram.

A holographic AI version of Presley will take the stage in London for concertgoers this November in a show dubbed, “Elvis Evolution,” according to a report by Variety.

The concert is being put on by the U.K. company, Layered Reality, which reportedly specializes in “immersive experiences” by blending technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection, and multi-sensory effects.

The company was able to strike a deal with Presley’s estate owner, Authentic Brands Group, in order to make the show possible. Layered Reality also plans to bring the AI concert to Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo.

The London show will reportedly be followed by an after party at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music, DJs, and performances.

Layered Reality describes the event as “a major new show celebrating the world’s biggest star of stage and screen, Elvis Presley, with a jaw-dropping concert finale and a personal invite to the after party.”

“The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” the company added. “A life sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage. Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other.”

Layered Reality assured audiences that “through AI and groundbreaking tech, you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career.”

Other credits by Layered Reality include “Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience” and “The Gunpowder Plot.”

This is not the first time a deceased celebrity has been brought back with AI.

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood legend actor Jimmy Stewart, who was known for his distinctive drawl, has come back to life for a “sleep story” from the subscription-based wellness app Calm, thanks to AI technology.

