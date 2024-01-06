2024 Golden Globes Gift Bags Are Worth More than What 98 Percent of Americans Make

What do you give a left-wing Hollywood celebrity who already has everything? How about a gift bag worth as much as $500,000 — more than what 98 percent of Americans earn in a year.

This year’s Golden Globes Awards, which will be broadcast live Sunday on CBS, will hand out gift packages that include caviar, a $600 Metier Marrakech brown suede bag, and a five-day luxury yacht trip through Indonesian waters valued at $50,000.

Here's what's inside the $500K 2024 Golden Globes gift bags 😮https://t.co/oPDLrkEab4 pic.twitter.com/U6dFt4HB1l — KSEE24 Fresno (@KSEE24) January 5, 2024

But it remains unclear who exactly gets what and how much they actually get.

According to a release posted to the official Globes site, this year’s winners and presenters will receive something called ‘The Ultimate Gift Box,” which is “a comprehensive guide detailing the full list of gifts featured, which allows recipients to select what offerings they would like to accept.”

It is unknown how many items celebrities will be allowed to choose from the catalogue.

Apparently, nominees who don’t win will not receive any gifts.

There’s also the question of taxes. In the past, Hollywood stars have had to pay income tax on so-called “swag bags,” though only on the items they chose to redeem.

This year’s gifts come courtesy of the luxury magazine Robb Report, which is owned by Penske Media Corporation — the same media conglomerate that owns the three major Hollywood trade publications.

Last year, Penske Media took over Dick Clark Productions — the owner of the Golden Globes — in a joint venture with Eldridge Industries.

