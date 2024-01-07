‘Caddyshack’ and ‘Tron’ Star Cindy Morgan Dies at 69

(UPI) — Actor Cindy Morgan died in late December, authorities confirmed Saturday.

TMZ first reported the news from the Palm Beach, Fla. Sheriff’s Office. Fox News Digital also confirmed with the Sheriff’s Office. Morgan was 69 and died of natural causes according to both sites.

Morgan’s emergency contact, Donna Ratliffe Ballenger Cheatham, confirmed the news on social media Saturday following TMZ’s initial report. Ballenger Cheatham told UPI that Morgan lived with her from 2003 to 2004 and she was notified on Sunday.

In 1980, Morgan played Caddyshack heartthrob Lacey Underall.

In 1982 she starred in the groundbreaking sci-fi movie Tron which pioneered computer animation.

On television, Morgan appeared on episodes of CHiPs, Matlock and The Larry Sanders Show. She had an arc on Falcon Crest Seasons 6 and 7 after playing a different character earlier on the show.

Morgan continued to do occasional voice work after the ’90s. In recent years she became a fixture of the convention circuit, signing photos and memorabilia for fans.