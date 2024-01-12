Megyn Kelly ‘Not Rooting’ for Don Lemon’s Media Comeback on Xwitter: ‘He Fu**ing Hates Republicans’

The prospect of Don Lemons’ s return to broadcasting on the back of the announcement of his new X (formerly Twitter) series on Tuesday has left Megyn Kelly feeling distinctly underwhelmed.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the podcast host said the only attention she plans to give Lemon is negative. “I’m not rooting for him,” she said.

“Our old pal Don Lemon has resurfaced, or is about to resurface. And I realize that the magnanimous move is to say, ‘Good for Don. He got cancelled off of CNN, and now he’s reinventing himself on X,’” Kelly said, before giving him a free character analysis. “Well, that’s not what I say! I think he’s disgusting, he hates America, he hates Republicans and I’m not looking forward to his voice reemerging other than to mock it, which I 100% plan to do,” she said. As Breitbart News reported, Lemon announced he would be coming back with a new show after signing a video content deal the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. The former “CNN This Morning” co-anchor was fired from the network in April 2023 after a 17-year stint at the organization and a series of troubling encounters.

The Wrap reports back on her podcast, Kelly happily listed off the reasons why she refuses to applaud him.

“I just have a little reminder for you of who Don Lemon is and why we can’t stand him!” Kelly exclaimed. She then showed a montage of clips from the journalist’s time on CNN, which included him giving his opinion on several topics, including Donald Trump and coronavirus anti-vaxxers. “He was off the air for two minutes and now now people are like, ‘Oh, maybe he’s seen the light,’” Kelly said. “‘You know, maybe he’s going to come back more fair and balanced.’ Oh, sure. Sure, Jan! I mean, bulls–t. He’s shown us who he is. Believe him.”