Don Lemon ‘Terminated by CNN’ After 17 Years

CNN host Don Lemon on Monday said he has been “terminated” by the network after 17 years.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” said the late-night evening news anchor turned morning show co-host, who recently received “formal training” in the aftermath of saying sexist comments on air.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” he continued.

“I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best,” he added.

Following the news, the CNN Communications team’s Twitter account wrote, “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

This is a developing story.

