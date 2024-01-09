Nolte: Disgraced Don Lemon Announces Xwitter Show

Don Lemon, who is so awful that CNN — CNN! — fired him last April, hit Xwitter Tuesday to announce a new show that will stream on, yes, Xwitter!

“I hear you,” Lemon xweeted, “and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer! My new media company’s project is The Don Lemon Show … and you’ll find it first on X.”

It’s kind of adorable how Lemon pretends people are clamoring for a Don Lemon Show. Let’s not forget that when Lemon was available in 80 million homes on CNNLOL, he couldn’t attract 500,000 people to tune in. Yeah, but I’m sure he’ll light the Xwitters on fire.

Lemon, who has been credibly accused of sexual assault and who spent years lying to his audience, race-baiting, and encouraging domestic terrorism, is now gushing over free speech, something he previously was not such a big fan of.

Addressing the opportunities on Xwitter in his Tuesday announcement, Lemon gushed, I now know more than ever that we need a place for honest debate without hall monitors. This is just the beginning of the story,” he threatened. “Stay tuned.”

This is good news for Xwitter owner Elon Musk. After CNN fired Lemon (was that a great day, or what?), Musk publicly invited Lemon to launch a Xwitter show. The invite came about after Fox News fired Tucker Carlson, and Carlson announced his own Xwitter show, which is now up and running and drawing huge numbers.

Musk is eager to show advertisers that Xwitter is based on the principle of free speech and not any particular political agenda, specifically a pro-Trump agenda.

Listen, like most of the country, I don’t like Don Lemon, but this is a good thing. This is how things should work. These fascist corporations censoring, blacklisting, and manipulating speech are much more dangerous than whatever downside might come from free speech. This country is much safer with Alex Jones and Don Lemon allowed to speak their piece. The only time we’re in danger is when our fascist elites decide who is and who is not allowed to express an opinion.

Don Lemon’s an idiot, a bigot, and a fool… But I want to live in a society where idiots, bigots, and fools are allowed to express their idiocy, bigotry, and foolishness. We can all be a little stupid sometimes.

I do wonder, though, what Lemon will be like outside of CNN, if he’ll be any different. Before CNN went full fascist, he sometimes held interesting opinions about race and poverty. Please don’t misunderstand me; I’m not interested enough to find out. But multinational news networks like CNN demand political and narrative conformity above everything else. Anyone who makes it over that wall and has time to deprogram might come out the other end a more reasonable, decent, and honest person.

Heaven knows Don Lemon couldn’t get any worse … could he?

