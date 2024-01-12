‘Top Gun 3’ in the Works at Paramount

Chocks away! Paramount is reportedly ready to start engines on the Top Gun franchise and begin work on a third film in the box office-busting franchise.

Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is already working on the next step in the movie’s fabled career and sources say Maverick director Joe Kosinski would also return to direct.

Puck first reported the news of Kruger’s involvement, keen to build on the basic wisdom that moviegoers of all ages will show up in droves if you entertain and inspire them.

The intent is to reunite Tom Cruise with his next-gen co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell to drive the story further.

The Hollywood Reporter notes the development comes days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced Cruise had signed a deal to star in and produce movies for Warners, though that pact is nonexclusive.

The actor’s recent films have largely been at Paramount despite him lacking a deal there.

Maverick was a massive overperformer at the box office in 2022, taking $1.5 billion globally and sparking Steven Spielberg to credit Cruise with saving the theatrical business, which had been flattened by the coronavirus epidemic and lockdowns, as Breitbart News reported.

The feature followed decades after Tony Scott’s 1986 Top Gun, which helped cement Cruise as a fixture in the movie star firmament, the Hollywood Reporter notes.