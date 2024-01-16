Did you miss the Emmy Awards on Monday? You’re not alone.

The Emmy Awards was a ratings catastrophe, drawing a record low of 4.3 million viewers for Monday’s live broadcast on Fox, according to preliminary figures. While the final tally could rise slightly, the evening represents an unqualified disaster for Emmy producers, who were hoping for a comeback following the pandemic.

The 2023 nominees were dominated by prestige titles with relatively little mass appeal — Succession, The Bear, Beef, and The White Lotus ended up taking the lion’s share of the trophies.

The Emmy Awards drew 4.3 million viewers, down 27 percent from the less than six million who tuned in 2022 on NBC, according to early Nielsen data obtained by Deadline.

The last time the awards show aired on Fox was in 2019 when it garnered 6.9 million viewers. When the Emmys aired on a Monday in 2018, it attracted slightly more than ten million viewers.

The 2023 Emmys, which were postponed from September due to the Hollywood strikes, had the misfortune of going up against ABC’s broadcast of the NFL match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Hollywood awards shows are quickly sinking into cultural irrelevance as more viewers are eager to avoid left-wing celebrity grandstanding that has become commonplace during live broadcasts.

As Breitbart News reported, RuPaul used his Emmy acceptance speech on Monday to promote drag queen story hours for children.

Across the board, Hollywood awards shows are struggling.

This year’s Golden Globes broadcast failed to attract more than ten million viewers despite the Sunday NFL lead-in on CBS.

