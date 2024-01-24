Ryan Gosling Slams Oscars After Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie’ Snubs

Ryan Gosling was thrilled to receive an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in last year’s hit film, Barbie, but even with the gratitude he ended up criticizing the Academy for not also handing the film’s star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig the same consideration.

Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor on Tuesday, but neither Robbie nor Gerwig were mentioned on the list of nominations.

With his director and star failing to make the list, Gosling put the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on blast in a statement published by the New York Post.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling wrote.

“And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” he added. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

Gosling insisted that he was disappointed with the Academy.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius,” he said. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Gosling exclaimed.

The actor concluded missive celebrating the nomination of his co-star, America Ferrera.

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film,” he wrote.

Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Barbie.

Despite the snubs for Robbie and Gerwig, Barbie received eight nominations this year.

Barbie was nominated in the categories of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Song (2 songs nominated), Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Neither Margot Robbie nor Greta Gerwig have made any statements about the nominations.

